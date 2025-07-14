Fans Demand Refund as Kanye’s Live Comeback Falters

Problematic rapper Kanye West has seen his return to live concerts drowned out by heavy rain and technical problems that led to fans wanting a refund. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, was playing in Shanghai, China, on Friday night in what was promoted as his first live gig in a year, after his pro-Hitler rants saw him effectively canceled. The venue’s open roof meant heavy rain drenched the 70,000-strong audience. West did not take the stage until 8.10pm, 40 minutes after the concert was due to begin, even though tardiness is seen as disrespectful in Chinese culture. The Global Times reports the rain and open roof impacted the sound quality, while technical problems meant the rapper’s DJ had to skip and restart songs. West also left the stage repeatedly. Social media videos show the crowd chanting “Refund”. Social media posts in China included “Arriving with excitement, leaving in disappointment,” while another fan said they had “never seen such a poorly organized concert. Promoter StellarAmberGroup said the weather impacted on the show’s production, noting, “Ye’s team insisted on prioritizing artistic integrity. After emergency adjustments, the show was delayed to ensure the best possible experience and to minimize the disappointment for the audience.” They added, “We also extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused and appreciate everyone’s attention and support.”

