Fans Fume at Taylor Swift for Ignoring Celine Dion as She Made Grammys History

Taylor Swift was roundly criticized Sunday for appearing to ignore Celine Dion as the Canadian icon presented her with the 2024 Album of the Year award at the Grammys.

Swift looked overwhelmed after the award was announced and focused on sharing the moment with her collaborators on Midnights, the record which sealed the singer’s history-making fourth win in the Grammys’ most prestigious category. Dion—who made a rare public appearance at the ceremony amid her ongoing health struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome—presented Swift with the award, but seemingly got blanked in the process.

Even at the moment that Dion, 55, handed over the Gramophone trophy, Swift appeared to be looking at other people behind them on the stage in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A picture of Swift and Dion embracing backstage came out soon after, suggesting there was no ill feeling over the snubbing, but the moment didn’t escape the attention of some viewers who lit up social media with their outrage.

“Taylor Swift acting like Celine Dion isn’t up there or like she doesn’t understand the magnitude of Celine Dion being there to present her that award at a time like this, is the reason I cannot fuck with her as a person,” one typical complaint read.

“Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary [GOAT] was handing her the award,” another posted on X. “So cringey for my soul.” Another claimed Swift would “never EVER live down ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys,” while someone else accused Swift “Classless personified.” Several others accused Swift of “snatching” the award out of Dion’s hands.

“This was not her first time at the #GRAMMYs, but her fourth time winning this award,” former Ellen DeGeneres Show regular Kalen Allen wrote. “Swifties can dox me or whatever, but considering the significance of Celine coming to do this moment, to run around that stage hugging and carrying on and ultimately act as if this artist who has paved the way is not standing there is insane.”

Plenty of Swifties came to their idol’s defense, pointing out that Swift had applauded and passionately sang along to Dion’s “The Power of Love” as Dion walked out on stage for her surprise appearance at the end of the ceremony. “Thank you, all! I love you right back,” Dion said as she was given a standing ovation. “You look beautiful. When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it in my heart.”

Dion has remained largely out of the public eye since announcing her rare neurological condition in December 2022. The painful disorder, which causes muscle spasms and stiffness which ultimately affect mobility, led to Dion canceling all of her planned tour dates last year and in 2024, telling fans that she is “not giving up” and is “working really hard” to rebuild her strength.