Fans Go Nuts as Rogue Squirrel Halts Yankees-Red Sox Game
Baseball fans were surprised to see a tiny pitch-invader take center stage at Yankee Stadium on Friday. During the fourth inning of Friday night’s game between legendary rivals the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, a squirrel scurried onto the pitch, and the fans went wild. Players, coaches, and grounds crew looked on in amusement as the squirrel made its way across the field, egged on by a chanting crowd. Play was paused as the animal ran to third base, where he received a stern look from Yankees pitcher Max Fried, before sprinting to first and then hopping into foul ground. “Beautiful stride,” one MLB.TV commentator noted. ”Base-stealer, huh?" the other chimed in. Play eventually resumed, but the cameras returned to follow the squirrel’s antics as it searched for an exit. Fortunately, it eventually succeeded, leaving fans in the stadium and on social media buzzing with delight.