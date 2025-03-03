Fans Shocked by Adrien Brody’s Gross Gum Toss at Oscars

Ivanka Trump Shares X-Ray of Mysterious Foot Injury
OUCH
President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka shared an image of a foot X-ray that appeared to show the former White House adviser had injured her toe. The scan was included in a February photo dump of wholesome family images that showed Trump, husband Jared Kushner, and their three children traveling around Europe, hiking among giant redwood trees, and watching and playing sports. The X-ray was taken on Feb. 23 and had an arrow pointing to a line in the fourth toe. Ivanka didn’t share any details about the X-ray or any of the other photos she posted. Despite holding official and highly public roles during Trump’s first administration, Ivanka, 43, and Kushner, 44, have kept a lower profile this time around, though they did attend Trump’s inauguration in January and joined him for a Super Bowl appearance last month. Experts say they also still seem to be benefitting from the family name. Just before the inauguration, Kushner’s foreign-funded company was granted approval for a $1.4 billion luxury “eco-resort” hotel in Albania, which an ethics expert said looks like an attempt to buy access to Trump. Kushner is also keen to develop Gaza’s waterfront property—assuming his father-in-law succeeds in his plan to permanently expel the Palestinians who live there.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT