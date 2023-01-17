Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open

The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”

Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country at this tournament.

Still, the Russian flag was spotted in the stands of the area during the match between fifth seed Andrey Rublev from Russia and Dominic Thiem of Austria. “The patrons were spoken to by security and the flag was removed,” a Tennis Australia spokesman confirmed, according to the Guardian.

The national tennis organization in Australia had earlier introduced a policy saying fans could bring the flags, but not display them to intentionally cause disruption. “Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside,” the group said. “The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

The Russian embassy to Australia condemned the decision, calling it “another example of unacceptable politicisation of sports.”

Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Tereza Martincova Tuesday, expressed frustration to reporters. “I really thought that sport is nothing to do with politics,” she said. “But if everyone feels better this way, then it’s OK. No flags, no flags OK. I’m pretty sure they [Ukrainians are] upset about that, and if Tennis Australia made this decision to make them feel better, they did it, I mean, what can I do. I can do nothing.”