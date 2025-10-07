Fans Think Swift’s Ex Is Dating Star Who ‘Reminds Him’ of Her

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you ask people the first thing they notice about a person, many say it’s someone’s smile. Whether meeting someone for the first time or having a genuine one-on-one conversation, a smile conveys a message that sometimes words cannot. Between dentist appointments, I try to keep my pearly whites as bright as possible, but I’m not willing to give up my morning (or afternoon) coffee or evening glass of wine. Plus, most at-home whitening products are not formulated for sensitive teeth or for those of us with an aversion to toxic oral hygiene products. Enter Lumineux’s dentist-formulated teeth whitening strips.

Lumineux’s whitening lineup (including the strips and toothpaste) is powered by xylitol, an ingredient that cavities hate to see coming. In addition to lifting stains and discoloration like a magic eraser, these formulas also keep cavities and tooth decay at bay by starving the bacteria that cause them.

Lumineux Peroxide-Free Teeth Whitening Strips Down From $45 See At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Lumineux’s lineup also contains other natural ingredients shown to boost oral health, including Dead Sea salt, coconut oil, and lemon peel. Each of the brand’s formulas doesn’t cause any sensitivity and is free of toxins (hint: no peroxide). These white stripes are a safe and effective way to achieve your best smile, all while being non-toxic and microbiome-safe.

From now through Oct. 8, Lumineux is offering up to 35 percent off select products on Amazon, including my go-to whitening strips. The brand’s top-rated Whitening Toothpaste (2-pack) is also 21 percent off.