Police Gunfire Almost Certainly Killed 8-Year-Old Girl at High School Football Game, Says Prosecutor
IN THE CROSSFIRE
The gunshots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside a high school football game near Philadelphia last month were almost certainly fired by police officers, investigators have determined. According to the Associated Press, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Monday that four of the five people wounded outside the game on Aug. 27 , including the 8-year-old, were hit by what the DA described as “responsive gunfire.” Stollsteimer said: “Our initial ballistics analysis has concluded with near certainty that four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta Bility, were tragically struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers.” The prosecutor said a fight broke out between young men after the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools before shots were fired. He said his office’s Special Investigations Unit is now “conducting a review of the legality” of the discharge of weapons. The three cops who fired their guns have been placed on desk duties.