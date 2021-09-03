Police Officer Likely Fired the Bullets That Killed 8-Year-Old Girl Fanta Bility at Football Game, Says DA
‘HIGH PROBABILITY’
Last Friday, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was shot dead outside a high school football game in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Now, the county’s District Attorney’s Office has determined a “high probability” that the bullets that killed the girl were fired by a police officer. The DA’s office said in a statement that the deadly incident began with alleged gunfire in the direction of three Sharon Hill cops who were watching over the crowd as they left Academy Park High School’s football field. According to the DA, that gunfire struck a victim, and officers then returned fire. “There is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. A full investigation into the shooting has been ordered.