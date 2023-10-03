The Far Right Is Already Floating Trump as Next Speaker of the House
LONG SHOT
The far right is already rallying around the idea of former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s shock ouster Tuesday. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and even the far-right cable network Newsmax all floated the idea of Trump taking over the role Tuesday evening, just minutes after McCarthy’s ejection from House leadership. The phrase “Nominate Trump” was also trending Tuesday on Elon Musk’s social media site X, formerly known as Twitter—inspired at least in part by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) unofficially nominating the former president via a viral tweet. Rep. Greg Steube quickly followed with his own. Immediately following his controversial “motion to vacate” Monday evening, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) even nodded at the idea, suggesting that McCarthy’s replacement “wouldn’t necessarily need to be a member of the body to be considered for the speakership.”