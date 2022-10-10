Far-Right Alternative for Germany Party Makes Worrying Comeback in Regional Election
‘CRY FOR HELP’
A German far-right party toasted a stunning comeback in a regional election on Monday which saw the group double its share of the vote. Alternative for Germany (AFD) made gains in Lower Saxony—though Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party won the election overall. It’s thought that the AFD benefited from widespread dissatisfaction about soaring energy bills and inflation in Germany. Europe’s biggest economy is currently facing the threat of blackouts this winter and the AFD has ferociously attacked government energy policy as a result. The regional vote—which was viewed as a referendum of sorts on Scholz’s energy policies—saw the AFD receive 10.9 percent of the vote, up from 6.2 percent in 2017. The party had previously lost popularity in 10 consecutive elections. “It is a cry for help from the people, for a change of policy in the most dangerous crisis for decades,” AFD lawmaker Leif-Erik Holm said.