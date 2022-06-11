Fox News Regulars and the Far Right Freak Out Over Fox Trans Teen Segment

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the ire of some Fox News regulars as well as the far-right fever swamps.

“California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” read the title of the video report from correspondent Bryan Llenas, as posted to Fox’s website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the segment on-air during her Friday morning show as part of “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month.”

The freakout was almost immediate.

“I have appeared on Fox News many times. I appreciate the platform they’ve given me. If what I’m about to say ruins that relationship, so be it,” tweeted The Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh, a Fox News regular and right-wing firebrand behind an anti-trans documentary that attempted to dupe trans teens into participating under false pretenses. “We have to call this evil lunacy out wherever we see it. Especially on our own side.”

He continued his rant, claiming that “I know for a fact that many people at Fox do not approve of this and never would have agreed to air radical far left trans propaganda,” adding that “Everyone involved should be fired immediately.”

The Daily Wire honcho Ben Shapiro, also a Fox News regular who is often approvingly cited by the network’s opinion personalities, similarly whined with a tweet: “This would be absolute despicable insane lunacy if I saw it on CNN or MSNBC. To see it on Fox News is a complete betrayal of anything remotely resembling conservatism or decency.” He also called on Fox to “terminate whomever is responsible for this agitprop abomination.”

As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were also buzzing with anger.

“Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote.

“Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added.

A Fox News spokesperson did not return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.