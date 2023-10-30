MAGA Preacher Removed From Pulpit Amid Sex Abuse Investigation
‘SEXUAL IMMORALITY’
A prominent evangelical Christian leader in Kansas City was temporarily removed from the pulpit this weekend after being accused of sexual misconduct by several women within his congregation, reports said. On Saturday, three former leaders of the International House of Prayer called the allegations against Mike Bickle “credible and long-standing” in an official statement, citing multiple women who shared their experiences of years of sexual abuse. “To be clear, the allegations made about Mike Bickle’s misconduct were sexual in nature where the marriage covenant was not honored,” the statement said. “Furthermore, the allegations made also reveal that Mike Bickle used his position of spiritual authority over the victims to manipulate them.” Bickle is fringe far-right figure who repeatedly preached that Donald Trump was personally anointed by God to save America, said same-sex marriage was a sign of the End Times and blamed Jews for the Holocaust. His group has been condemned by many ex-staffers and past followers for being cult-like. The Kansas City Star could neither reach Bickle nor IHOPKC for comment.