Far-Right Florida Candidate Abruptly Marries New Woman After Split

A far-right candidate for Florida governor bizarrely announced he was married to a mystery woman—less than three months after he was publicly flaunting a different woman as his girlfriend.

James Fishback, a right-wing investor currently running against a Trump-backed candidate in the gubernatorial race, announced on X on Saturday that he had tied the knot with his unnamed, previously unknown partner.

“Logging off for a bit. Getting married. Brb,” Fishback wrote.

Right-wing Florida candidate James Fishback announced his surprise nuptials on X. Screenshot/X

Hours later, he shared a photo of himself and his now-wife standing at the altar.

“Mr. and Mrs. Fishback,” he wrote.

But the 31-year-old’s nuptials were not received as warmly as he may have hoped, given his recent public relationship with cryptocurrency influencer Francesca Raine, who previously dubbed herself “Crypto Barbie.”

Fishback did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Raine could not be reached. Fishback told The New York Post: “I’m on my honeymoon with my wife, Valeria. I don’t have time for your AIPAC-inspired fake news,” a reference to the pro-Israel lobby group that’s become a contentious debate across the political spectrum.

Fishback has criticized Trump. James Fishback/GoFundMe

The candidate, who has garnered support from young far-right men, said in February that the pair split after he created a Tinder profile to campaign directly to “young female” residents, according to The New York Post.

“I’ve joined @Tinder to meet young female voters where they are, and share my plan to make it easier for them to get married, buy a home, and raise a family,” he wrote on X at the time.

Later, he added: “update...i ran out of likes. could someone donate so i can get tinder plus?”

On Sunday, Fishback’s critics were quick to point out the suspicious timeline.

“Weren’t you on Tinder like two months ago? How did you meet this girl??” one X user wrote.

“Sorry, hate to be that guy, but am I missing something here?” another chimed in. “You were seriously dating someone else 4 months ago, and now you just married someone else? I mean, that’s kinda crazy, no?”

Fishback shared a photo of him and his now-wife on X. Screenshot/X/X

The criticism appeared to be of little concern to Fishback, who later posed with his new wife in a selfie captioned: “Our first date (as husband and wife).”

Others, however, offered praise.

“Congratulations!” far-right influencer Nick Fuentes wrote on X.

Fishback is campaigning against Trump-backed candidate Byron Donalds, a congressman currently leading in the polls.

While Fishback trails far behind in the polls, he’s joined a small but growing chorus of right-wing politicians and influencers criticizing Donald Trump for his betrayal of the campaign pledges that won him a second term in the White House.