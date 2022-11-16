Far-Right Fumes Over Trump’s ‘Epic Fail’ of a 2024 Campaign Announcement
‘TIRED’
The far-right wasn’t pleased with Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential announcement at his Mar-a-Lago golf club on Tuesday evening. Immediately following the MAGA-confab, far-right pundits tossed a series of criticisms at the Trump address. White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes took to Telegram to call the speech an “EPIC FAIL,” while taking issue with there being zero “mention of voter fraud” or “big tech censorship.” Likewise, Jan. 6th organizer Ali Alexander said Trump appeared “tired.” It didn’t end there. “I wanted a gold elevator,” Milo Yiannopoulos commented. “Ye 2024.” Conservative pundits also called the speech “low energy.” “He sounds…old,” Human Events publisher Will Chamberlain added. “We need more energy for ’24 Don!” another right-winger commented. A conservative blogger for the right-wing RedState site wrote: “Low-energy, played out talking points. We’ve heard this speech a dozen times.”