CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Far-Right Goons Burn Quran, Ignite Riots in Malmö, Sweden
OUTRAGE
Read it at Guardian
The Swedish town of Malmö was rocked by violence this weekend after a video of far-right goons burning a Quran near a mosque stoked outrage. City officials had denied a permit to Danish politician Rasmus Paludan to hold an anti-Islam protest—but some of his followers went ahead and set fire to the holy book. The Guardian reports that as the video circulated, it raised tensions, and more than 300 people—mostly young men and teens—gathered to throw rocks and burn tires on Friday night. Although local imams pleaded for peace, the unrest continued until Saturday morning, and 13 people were arrested.