Bundy Gets Jail After Listing Own Campaign for Court-Ordered Community Service
‘MAKING A MOCKERY’
Ammon Bundy, the far-right militant running as an independent in Idaho’s gubernatorial race, has been ordered to spend 10 days in jail and pay a court $3,000 after a judge found him in contempt of court. After a 2020 arrest for trespassing and resisting arrest, Judge Annie McDevitt said, Bundy failed to complete 40 hours of court-ordered community service. Bundy had previously argued that “1,621 hours” spent on his own campaign trail counted for his “public service,” according to a letter from his campaign treasurer. “You didn’t just blow it off,” McDevitt lambasted Bundy on Thursday. “Rather, you took the time and effort to blatantly disrespect the court’s order, making a mockery of the sentence you received.” Bundy’s August 2020 arrest came about after he refused to leave the Idaho Statehouse during a protest against pandemic legislation. Last month, he was arrested for trespassing again—this time, at a hospital, as he attempted to “free” a 10-month-old baby he bizarrely claimed had been “medically kidnapped.”