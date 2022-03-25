Ammon Bundy Won’t Say Why His Campaign He Paid His Own Company
QUESTIONABLE
Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy may have added another ethical violation to his campaign: using campaign funds to pay a company he owns. State campaign finance records show Bundy paid $13,500 between June and February to Abish-Husbondi, a Wyoming-based company that lists Bundy as its owner. Idaho law prohibits campaign funds being used for personal use, but it’s not clear if that extends to paying a candidate’s businesses. State officials told KBSU that they hadn’t received a formal complaint which is required to start an investigation. The campaign denied any wrongdoing, telling the station it followed all spending laws—though it declined to say what the expenses, labeled as general operating expenses—were used for. Bundy, a far-right candidate who is barred from the state capitol, was recently arrested for trespassing at a hospital for opposing medical care needed for a malnourished child. He has since tried to doxx the judge who ordered the medical care.