Far-Right News Websites Are Suffering Due to Unpopular Trump

Traffic to far-right websites has crashed over the past year as President Donald Trump has grown increasingly unpopular, a new report revealed.

TheRighting, a news outlet focusing on conservative media, found that the 20 most popular right-wing news websites—including Trump’s favorite social media platform—saw a decline in traffic year-over-year in May.

The analysis was based on data from Similarweb, a web traffic analytics firm, which showed that 90 percent of the leading right-wing sites monitored by TheRighting saw double-digit declines in site visits. Of the top 20 conservative sites, only the Epoch Times and Truth Social logged single-digit drops.

Legacy media outlets tracked by TheRighting, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN, also saw single- to double-digit declines year-on-year.

“It’s certainly an alarming development for legacy media outlets on both the right and left but not a surprising one,” TheRighting president Howard Polskin said in a statement. “The trend in 2026 has definitely been downward, but it feels like the descent is accelerating despite major events like the war with Iran, which should have attracted visits.”

The 20 right-wing sites monitored by TheRighting included Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News, Trump’s Truth Social, Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, Bari Weiss’ The Free Press, Breitbart, Newsmax and The Blaze.

The sites that saw the biggest drops in traffic were The Federalist (-52 percent), Daily Wire (-47 percent), The Blaze (-46 percent), Free Beacon (-38 percent), and Daily Caller (-33 percent).

“May’s numbers represent the first time this year that every site I track has shown negative year-over-year growth,” Polskin said. “I would attribute some of it to the exponential growth of news and opinion options that are multiplying by the day on a variety of platforms.”

TheRighting analysis came out just as Trump was seeing his own numbers plummet.

Just last week, Trump’s approval ratings sank to a historic new low in a poll conducted by YouGov/The Economist between May 29 and June 1, while the Iran war and cost-of-living crisis were already well underway.

The survey showed that only 35 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president, while a staggering 60 percent disapproved. That put his approval rating at -25, the lowest of any president since the survey began in 2009.