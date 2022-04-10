Far-Right Votes Outweigh Support for Macron but French Prez Still in the Lead
RIGHT-WING RESURGENCE
French President Emmanuel Macron has a small lead going into the second round of the country’s presidential election, but the combined support for two far-right candidates outweighed his votes, exit polls showed Sunday. Macron led the count with 28.5 percent of the first-round vote, according to projections, while Marine Le Pen held onto second place with 24.2 percent. Combined with fellow far-righter Éric Zemmour’s 7 percent, the results indicated France’s far-right movement has strong support. Macron is nevertheless still predicted to win when he faces Le Pen in a run-off. Le Pen, whose nationalist rhetoric over inflation and immigration has attracted strong support, benefited from a late surge which she said came from voters tired of choosing between “the incarnation of social justice around the centuries-old idea of the nation and the people,” according to The Guardian. Macron and Le Pen faced each other in a run-off in 2017.