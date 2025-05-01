‘Fargo’ Actor Reveals Wife Was Killed in Brutal Attack
A Hallmark star struggled to suppress his tears as he spoke during a public gathering just days after his wife was killed and his young child injured when an SUV plowed into a crowd of festival-goers in Vancouver Saturday night. Noel Johansen, who has appeared in Psych, Supernatural, Fargo, and The Good Doctor, was on crutches as he addressed the tragedy during a vigil. Johansen’s wife, 50-year-old Jenifer Darbellay, died when a mentally ill driver rammed head-first into a festival honoring Lapu Lapu Day, which celebrates Filipino heritage. Eleven people were killed, ranging from ages five to 65, and dozens more were injured in the assault, including Johansen’s 7-year-old daughter. As Johansen limped while addressing the mourners, he said, “What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken.” Darbellay, a costume designer, was “larger in life,” he added, urging the visitors to “reach out as a human being with everything you have, and please remember us who went through this.” Supporters have made a GoFundMe to help Johansen, known for his work on several Hallmark Channel shows.