1

‘Fargo’ Actor Reveals Wife Was Killed in Brutal Attack

TRAGEDY
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.01.25 4:03PM EDT 
Published 05.01.25 3:19PM EDT 
Noel Johansen
GoFundMe

A Hallmark star struggled to suppress his tears as he spoke during a public gathering just days after his wife was killed and his young child injured when an SUV plowed into a crowd of festival-goers in Vancouver Saturday night. Noel Johansen, who has appeared in Psych, Supernatural, Fargo, and The Good Doctor, was on crutches as he addressed the tragedy during a vigil. Johansen’s wife, 50-year-old Jenifer Darbellay, died when a mentally ill driver rammed head-first into a festival honoring Lapu Lapu Day, which celebrates Filipino heritage. Eleven people were killed, ranging from ages five to 65, and dozens more were injured in the assault, including Johansen’s 7-year-old daughter. As Johansen limped while addressing the mourners, he said, “What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken.” Darbellay, a costume designer, was “larger in life,” he added, urging the visitors to “reach out as a human being with everything you have, and please remember us who went through this.” Supporters have made a GoFundMe to help Johansen, known for his work on several Hallmark Channel shows.

Read it at Daily Mail

2
Beach Boys’ Niece Would Get Butterflies Around ‘Sexy’ Uncle
WOULDN’T IT BE NICE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.01.25 4:42PM EDT 
Published 05.01.25 4:03PM EDT 
Beach Boys' Dennis Wilson
Beach Boys' Dennis Wilson Michael Putland/Michael Putland/Getty Images

Carnie Wilson, 57, is reminiscing on what life was like before her famous Beach Boys uncles died. Wilson, the daughter of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, 82, and niece of the late Dennis and Carl Wilson, was only 15 when Dennis died but remembers his powerful aura. “He was always like this mysterious, sexy man, and he was my uncle, but like, I’d get butterflies around him,” said the Wilson Phillips singer during a Wednesday episode of Billy Corgan’s podcast The Magnificent Others. “He [was] very handsome. He was very sensitive. They all three had big, big talent.” Dennis, who struggled for years with alcohol and drug abuse, had checked into detox facilities in the days leading up to his death. On the fateful day, he was allegedly under the influence when he jumped in the water in Marina Del Rey, California, to dive for treasures. He never resurfaced. He was honored by President Ronald Reagan and buried at sea. Wilson, who formed a music group of her own with her sisters, also recognized Carl, who died of lung cancer at 51 in 1998. “He was protective,” she said. “Carl was like, ‘You guys just have to keep going.’”

Read it at People

3
WATCH: Rubio Mouthpiece Learns of His New Job From a Reporter
OUT OF THE LOOP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.01.25 4:12PM EDT 

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce found out President Donald Trump had appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio acting National Security Adviser from a reporter. During a press briefing Thursday, a journalist notified Bruce of Rubio’s appointment and asked if she knew how long he would be serving in his new gig. “It is clear that I just heard this from you,” Bruce replied. “I have some insights as to the potential of certain things that might happen,” she continued, warning against “drawing conclusions or speculating about what may occur.” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier Thursday that former security adviser Mike Waltz would now serve as ambassador to the United Nations, while Rubio would fill in as his successor on an interim basis. “Things don’t happen until the president says they’re going to happen,” Bruce added. Waltz is the first senior casualty of the second Trump administration. His future as national security adviser had been in doubt since his spectacular Signal chat blunder in March, in which he inadvertently added a journalist to a group of top Trump officials discussing military operations in Yemen.

4
Kanye to Sue Famous Dentist for Getting Him Hooked on Laughing Gas
YOU KNOW THE DRILL
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.01.25 4:03PM EDT 
Published 05.01.25 2:59PM EDT 
Kanye
Kanye Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ye is taking legal action against a famous Beverly Hills dentist who allegedly got him hooked on nitrous gas. Kanye West, 47, and his wife Bianca Censori served Dr. Thomas Connelly a notice Wednesday informing him of their plans to sue him for medical malpractice. According to West, the “Father of Diamond Dentistry,” tried to seize control of the rapper’s empire while ”incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances." The dentist allegedly charged West $50,000 per month for the nitrous gas. The Grammy winner and controversial figure also claimed that Connelly’s crimes resulted in “injuries and damages” that include “neurological and physical injury.” Last August, West’s representative Milo Yiannopoulos posted that Connelly “sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.” The rep, who filed a complaint against Connelly last year, claimed he “uncovered the fraud” which upset West and led Yiannopoulos to resign from his position. At the time of the complaint, Connelly’s rep denied allegations and said Yiannopoulos’ tweets were “not only but also intentionally misleading.” Connelly installed West’s $850,000 titanium prosthodontics last January and hasn’t publicly commented on the potential suit.

Read it at Page Six

5
Emmys Troll Trump With ‘Best Editing’ Nom for ‘60 Minutes’
BLAME IT ON THE EDIT
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 05.01.25 3:23PM EDT 
Published 05.01.25 3:22PM EDT 
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may get CBS to pay him a settlement over its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, but the network may still go home with gold. The Harris interview was nominated on Thursday for a News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Edited Interview, an ironic twist after Trump sued the network for $20 billion and claimed the segment amounted to “distortion.” His claim rests on the show’s decision to air a clip of one portion of a Harris answer on CBS’ Face the Nation before airing a different portion during the episode the next day. CBS has said the interview was not deceitfully edited, though its parent company Paramount Global has still tried to pursue a settlement in order to secure its merger with Skydance. Its odds are high—a win would be 60 Minutes' third consecutive victory in the category after interviews with Ukrainian President (and Trump punching bag) Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023 and correspondent Lesley Stahl’s interview with a freed Israeli hostage last year.

Read it at Emmys

6
Diddy Rejects Last Minute Plea Deal Before Trial Starts
ROLLING THE DICE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.01.25 3:44PM EDT 
Diddy
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs) Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Co

Sean “Diddy” Combs was offered a reduction in time served if he were to plead guilty—and he turned it down, Deadline reports. Combs, whose trial for sex trafficking, prostitution, and racketeering charges begins Monday with jury selection, is likely to serve life in prison if convicted. The site reports that Combs confirmed his decision to a judge on Thursday, declaring, “Yes, I did” when asked whether he’d turn down the deal—but it’s unclear when the offer was made. Sources told the site that Combs believes he can prove his innocence and beat the charges. The disgraced rapper has been held at the “hellish” Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested in Manhattan last year. At a recent hearing, the rapper’s appearance shocked onlookers, with courtroom sketches showing him graying and, according to on-site reporters, looking “puffy.” But Combs’ attorneys have insisted he’s comfortable in prison while he awaits the chance to prove his innocence.

Read it at Deadline

7
‘Rust’ Director’s Brutal Reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Reality Show
NOT A FAN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.01.25 3:45AM EDT 
Published 04.30.25 8:22PM EDT 
Alec Baldwin
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Rust director Joel Souza is clearly not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s reality series, The Baldwins. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the director was asked if he had seen the show, which documented Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial last year, and said: “I think I was busy hitting myself in the face with a frying pan that night.” Baldwin was on trial for a fatal accident that took place on the Rust set in October 2021. The actor’s prop gun accidentally discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while also injuring Souza. “You think about the chain of events that started that morning. Bad decision after bad decision was made,” Souza said of the tragic incident to The Guardian. “Talk about the butterfly effect,” he continued. “I wish I never wrote the damn movie.” Baldwin’s trial ended with a motion to dismiss. The film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Read, who was in charge of handling the prop weapons on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Rust releases in theaters May 2.

Read it at The Guardian

8
‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Star Says She Doesn’t Have a Lot of ‘Time Left’
CHEERS, SWEETIE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.30.25 8:43PM EDT 
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 26: Dame Joanna Lumley attends a photocall during the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews on April 26, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images for University of St Andrews)
Dame Joanna Lumley attends a photocall during the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews on April 26, 2025. Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images for University of S

British sitcom legend and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, 78, said she doesn’t have “all that amount of time left” and predicts her “time must be coming quite soon” as she discussed career-spanning achievements and mortality in an interview with My Weekly magazine, reported the Independent. Yet with age, Lumley said she has learned to get the most out of every day and stop worrying. “I used to panic when I was young, but as I’ve got older I’ve started literally to live day to day,” she said. “With age, you work out what matters. I always knew that good stuff would come along when I was older. When I was 18, I longed to be 30. When I was 30, longed to be 50. We mustn’t be led into thinking getting old is bad. Growing old is good.” She said that she doesn’t want to waste “a minute of being on this beautiful planet,” and she added that her “big message” to young people is to put their phones down. “You need time in your head. I’m so afraid we’re going to breed a generation who don’t know the world and don’t know how to talk,” she said.

Read it at The Independent

9
Trump’s White House Launches Its Own Drudge Report
ALL DRUDGED UP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 04.30.25 10:24PM EDT 
Published 04.30.25 10:20PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The White House has launched its own Drudge Report-esque website to spotlight positive news stories on President Donald Trump. Called the White House Wire, or WHWire, the site is a one-stop shop for news on the president and so far features headlines on the “rousing success” of his first 100 days that link to outlets like Fox News Digital, Breitbart, and even an op-ed written by Republican Senator Roger Marshall for Newsweek. The website’s layout appears to allude to news aggregation website Drudge Report, which famously broke the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in the ‘90s, and similarly uses a bulletin board to promote different links. Shortly after launching the wire, Drudge poked fun at the president’s new venture and wrote on its main page: “Developing: Trump launching his own Drudge Report using taxpayer dollars!” “It’s a place for supporters of the president’s agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format,” a White House official told Axios of the new website Wednesday, adding that it’s “part of the Trump administration’s effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first.”

Read it at Axios

10
Sheryl Crow Reveals an Armed Man Came to Her Property After Her Viral Musk Protest
INTRUDER ALERT
William Vaillancourt
Published 04.30.25 3:08PM EDT 

Musician Sheryl Crow revealed that an armed man got onto her property after she publicly ditched her Tesla to protest “President Musk.” In an interview with Variety, the singer-songwriter described the alarming example of right-wing backlash to her viral video in February. “This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed—and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,“ she said. “So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.” Crow nevertheless indicated she would post the video again, even while knowing the response it would generate. “I can’t help it,” she said. “I feel like I’m fighting for my kids.” Crow pledged to donate profits from her sold electric vehicle to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the video at the time.

Read it at Variety

