This Nostalgic Skincare Collection Will Transport You Back to the ’80s
SMURFS ARE BACK
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Channel your inner child with Farmhouse Fresh’s latest collaboration with The Smurfs. Despite the fun packaging inspired by the whimsy mushroom forest village in the films, the FarmHouse Fresh x The Smurfs collaboration consists of six skincare products infused with premium ingredients like organic exotic blue to impart a very grown-up glow.
FarmHouse Fresh X The Smurfs
Whether you’re looking for a bath soak to relax after a long day or a new lip balm to help improve dry lips ahead of winter, the FarmHouse Fresh X The Smurfs collaboration has something for every skincare need. Best of all, a dollar from every skincare product purchased from the FarmHouse Fresh X The Smurfs collaboration goes to the FHF Smurfy Ever After Animal Rescue Project, which helps rescue and heal animals nationwide.
