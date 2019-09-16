CHEAT SHEET
TRAGEDY
Explosion at Maine Facility for Disabled People Kills Firefighter, Injures Many
An early morning explosion at a facility for disabled people in Maine has killed one firefighter and left multiple people injured, Gov. Janet Mills confirmed in a tweet an hour ago. Officials were investigating reports of a propane smell at the Leap site in Farmington at around 8 a.m. Nearby resident Jacob Gage said he was in bed when his room began to shake and at first he thought someone had driven into his building, describing to CNN the scene outside as “very ominous. There was still insulation falling from the sky like a gentle snow and first responders were running around trying to administer first aid.” Gov. Mills said in a tweet that the State Fire Marshal’s Office would thoroughly investigate the cause of the explosion and urged residents to stay away from the area.