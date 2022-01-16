CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Farrah Abraham Arrested for Allegedly Slapping Club Security Guard
‘HATER’
Read it at TMZ
Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly slapped a security guard at a club. Abrahams and a friend were partying at Grandmaster Records, when an eyewitness alleges a so-called Farrah “hater” assaulted Abrahams and her friend. Abrahams reportedly responded aggressively and was asked to leave the club, but refused. During the scuffle, she allegedly slapped a guard. Initially only paramedics were called but Abrahams’ belligerence led to a call for police backup. Someone—possibly the security guard—made a citizen’s arrest, before police came and took her into custody. She was released shortly after and it remains unclear if the reality star with be charged.