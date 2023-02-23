Fashion Designer Says Alleged Luggage Thief Sam Brinton Stole Her Custom Clothing
STOLE MY LOOK
A Houston fashion designer has claimed that after she lost her luggage in 2018, she wound up seeing her custom designs on former Biden administration official Sam Brinton. Asya Khamsin claims her bags never surfaced when she flew into D.C. for an event where she was supposed to display the outfits, and her husband filed reports with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department and with Delta Airlines. Khamsin tweeted photos of the outfits Wednesday, side-by-side with Brinton in the same pieces. In December, after Brinton lost their job in the Department of Energy over several accusations of luggage theft, Khamsin says she saw photos of what appeared to be her clothes on the news. So, she filed a report with Houston police and in late January, she was contacted by the FBI. The FBI didn’t confirm to the New York Post if they’re actively investigating, but as of Wednesday, Brinton hasn’t been charged. Brinton has been charged for two luggage theft incidents already, one in Minnesota and one in Las Vegas, and faces up to 15 years in prison combined.