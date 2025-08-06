Cheat Sheet
1
Huge World War II Bomb Sparks Mass Evacuation of Major City
GRIM LEGACY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.06.25 10:58AM EDT 
06 August 2025, Saxony, Dresden: Demolition expert Holger Klemig holds the detonator in his hand after defusing a 250-kilogram World War II bomb. The bomb had been found the day before during demolition work on the Carola Bridge.
Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A chunk of central Dresden was cleared out Wednesday morning after a 550-pound British World War II bomb was found near a busy bridge—still armed with a detonator. Authorities ordered the evacuation of a roughly 3,300-foot radius around the Carola Bridge after the explosive was uncovered during construction work, according to a statement from Polizei Sachsen, which oversees the Saxony region. “It is equipped with a detonator and must be defused on site,” the department said, announcing the area would be empty of residents by 9 a.m. local time. By early Wednesday, police confirmed they were clearing the zone. “As soon as there are no more people in the area, the defusing operations will begin,” they posted to X. It was later defused by a detonation expert. Germany is still routinely digging up wartime bombs, a grim legacy of the war. Entire neighborhoods are sometimes evacuated while specialists defuse the decades-old ordnance. In June, some 20,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cologne after three unexploded bombs were unearthed, marking the country’s largest postwar evacuation. Officials in Dresden have not yet said when residents can return.

The unexploded British ordinance. @PolizeiSachsen/X

2

Fashion Designer, 33, Identified as Woman Found Dead on Yacht Club Boat

‘TRAGIC INCIDENT’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.06.25 10:10AM EDT 
Fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra
Fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33, was found dead on a yacht docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in Long Island on Aug. 5, 2025. Instagram/ @marthanolan

Authorities have identified 33-year-old fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra as the woman found dead on a yacht docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in Long Island early Tuesday morning. Originally from Ireland, Nolan-O’Slatarra emigrated to the U.S. in 2015 and founded East x East, a luxury swim and resort wear label. She was found unconscious on the vessel at about 12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Members of the yacht club reported hearing screaming from the docks late Monday, a club member told the New York Post. The cause of death remains under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. A Montauk Yacht Club spokesperson told news outlets: “We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is co-operating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time.” No further details have been released.

Read it at New York Post

5
Medical Transport Plane Crashes Killing Four
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.06.25 10:54AM EDT 
A medical transport plane crashed on the Navajo Nation.
A medical transport plane crashed and caught fire on Aug. 5, 2025, on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing four people, the tribe said in a statement. X/ Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren

A medical transport plane crashed and caught fire Tuesday on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing four people, the tribe said in a statement. The Beechcraft King Air 300 took off from Albuquerque, New Mexico, with two pilots and two healthcare providers on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and CSI Aviation. The plane crashed early Tuesday afternoon near Chinle Airport, about 300 miles northeast of Phoenix, as it attempted to touch down. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but district Police Commander Emmett Yazzie said “they were trying to land there and unfortunately something went wrong.” The crew was due to pick up a critically ill patient from the federal Indian Health Service hospital in Chinle and head back to Albuquerque, according to Sharen Sandoval, director of the Navajo Department of Emergency Management. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The names of the four individuals killed in the crash haven’t been released. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news of the crash. The four “were people who dedicated their lives to saving others.” He added on X: “Our prayers are with the families of those on the plane as investigations continue.”

Read it at AP

6
Conor McGregor Forges Ahead With Presidential Bid Despite Major Setback
ROADBLOCK
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.06.25 10:41AM EDT 
Conor McGregor interacts with media after BKFC 70 Hollywood at Hard Rock Live in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 27, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida.
Leonardo Fernandez/Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Conor McGregor will stop at nothing to become the president of Ireland. The Irish MMA fighter launched a petition on Monday to change the country’s nomination process to add his name to the ballot, stating that the current framework presents “a significant barrier to democratic participation.” “I contend that the citizens of Ireland, both at home and abroad, should have the unhindered right to determine the candidates who appear on the presidential ballot,” said McGregor in the post. The petition comes in light of McGregor, 37, failing to capture at least 20 nominations from the Oireachtas, the national parliament of Ireland, or from four county councils. The two-time UFC champion initially expressed interest in becoming president in Sept. 2024, stating that “Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice.” Unfortunately for McGregor, public sentiment on the wannabe politician has plummeted largely due to his scandals, including being found liable for a 2018 sexual assault. Last week, he lost his appeal against a civil jury who found him guilty of raping Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel room. A poll found that only 7 percent of citizens have said they would vote for him. In order to run, all candidates must be a citizen and at least 35 years of age on top of receiving the necessary nominations. The 2025 elections will take place in Nov. 2025.

Read it at CBS Sports

7
It’s Official—The Royalist Is Now Exclusively on Substack
CHUFFED
The Daily Beast
Updated 08.06.25 11:09AM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 10:25AM EDT 
The Royalist logo on a flag next to the Substack logo next to a British royal guard.
The Daily Beast/Adobe Stock

We have news! The Royalist is bigger, better, and now officially on Substack! Tom Sykes, The Royalist’s impeccably well-connected author, will be writing more of what you love about the best reality show on earth. More scoops, more frequent updates, and more reporting on the world’s most-watched monarchy—direct to your inbox.

Tom has been writing for the Daily Beast for over 17 years, delivering must-read exclusives from his network of sources in the royal family’s circle of trust. On Substack, he’ll bring even deeper dives into stories like “Insiders Unload on Prince Harry’s ‘Betrayal’ of Queen Elizabeth” and “Why King Charles’ Cancer is Incurable.”

The Royalist is in its best form on Substack. It provides everything from 1,500 words on Meghan Markle’s latest branding crisis to deep-dives into the palace freak out over journalists planning for cancer-hit King Charles’ funeral. If you haven’t already, sign-up here for a weekly preview send of the Royalist. You can unlock full access by becoming an official Substack subscriber here and help us bring you even more breaking news, gossip, and high society scandal.

8
Cheryl Hines Announces ‘Unscripted’ Memoir About Her ‘Wild Ride’
DO TELL
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 08.06.25 8:08AM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 6:21AM EDT 
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" held at the DGA Theater Complex on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Actress and comedian Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is set to publish a memoir later this year. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star revealed on Instagram that her book, Unscripted, will be released on Nov. 11 and promises that it will feature the “twists and turns” she has experienced down the years, adding: “It’s been a wild ride.” Hines, 59, did not tease any further details about what her memoir will include, but she has been the subject of unwanted headlines in the past couple of years, largely due to the behavior of her vaccine-skeptic, meat-loving husband. This includes how she was willing to stick by Kennedy even after he was embroiled in a sexting scandal with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi. It was also reported last year that Hines was actually considering divorcing Kennedy, although not because of any alleged affair but because of his decision to endorse Donald Trump after suspending his own 2024 presidential campaign. Kennedy received an online roasting earlier this week after a posting a picture of the couple to mark their 11th wedding anniversary. The caption read: “Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces.”

9
U.S. Base in Antarctica Evacuated in High-Risk Rescue
ICY RECEPTION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.06.25 7:24AM EDT 
New Zealand Defence Force
New Zealand Defence Force

Three people were airlifted from a U.S. research base in Antarctica in a dramatic rescue mission executed in total darkness and bone-numbing cold, New Zealand’s air force revealed. The emergency flight retrieved one patient needing urgent medical care and two others requiring treatment from McMurdo Station. The Royal New Zealand Air Force said the aircraft landed safely in Christchurch early Wednesday—but didn’t disclose the patients’ nationalities or the nature of the emergency. Air Commodore Andy Scott described the 20-hour mission as “one of the most challenging” for any flight crew. “It is an extremely challenging environment to fly in on night vision goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge,” he said. With temperatures plunging to minus 11°F and not a hint of sunlight during the Antarctic winter, crews navigated the icy landing strip using night-vision kits. “We are so very grateful,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to New Zealand Melissa Sweeney. “Our Kiwi partners didn’t hesitate... Their skill and readiness are truly world-class.” Royal New Zealand Air Force previously pulled off similar Antarctic rescues in 2021 and 2024.

Read it at CNN

10
Trump Axes Musk’s ‘Genius’ DOGE Rule as Elon Purge Rages On
LIFTING THE MUSK MANDATE
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 9:56PM EDT 
Elon Musk
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump has scrapped the “five things” email Elon Musk demanded federal workers submit during the heyday of the Department of Government Efficiency. The move appears to be part of a broader effort to remove traces of Musk’s influence from the Trump administration. In February, the tech billionaire ordered millions of federal employees to send an email to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and their managers with “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week”—or face termination. While department chiefs quickly pushed back on the initiative, Trump defended the Tesla CEO’s productivity plan as “genius.” “I thought it was great because we have people that don’t show up to work,” he said at the time, adding, “And then if you don’t answer, like, you’re sort of semi fired or you’re fired.” Still, several Trump Cabinet members directed employees in their departments to ignore Musk’s order. OPM Director Scott Kupor called the emails “very manual” and “not efficient” when he took over in July. “We communicated with agency HR leads that OPM was no longer going to manage the five things process nor utilize it internally,” Kupor said in a statement obtained by The Hill Tuesday. Musk and Trump were good buddies until their explosive breakup at the end of the billionaire’s term as an adviser. Since then, Musk-aligned officials at the government agency that housed DOGE have found themselves sidelined.

Read it at Reuters

