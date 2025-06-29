Fashion House Absolutely Savages Bezos’ Wedding Suit
One of the most highly regarded tailors in the world couldn’t help mercilessly flaming Jeff Bezos’s wedding tuxedo. The Milanese atelier F. Caraceni Sartoria, known for dressing European royalty and politicians—including Prince William, Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, and generations of Greek royalty—tore into the third-richest man in the world’s outfit on Instagram: “The most terrible, frightening, horrible tuxedo ever seen in my life. Omg..🤦♀️Elegance is not an empty word. I can’t stand it. Really suffering …” bemoaned Nicoletta Sartoria, the daughter of the iconic tailor and atelier’s founder, Ferdinando Caraceni alongside photos of Bezos, 61. The billionaire donned the “horrible tuxedo” while boarding a water taxi to head to his and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish nuptials in Venice Friday. F. Caraceni Sartoria is one of the most highly regarded tailoring ateliers in the world.