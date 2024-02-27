Fashion Resale Influencer Allegedly Scammed Businesses Posing as a Reality TV Star
CRIME OF FASHION
A fashion resale influencer and her husband were charged with aggregate theft after scamming multiple business owners pretending to star on a new reality show, according to ABC13. Monette “Mona” Mejia told her victims that she was considering their clothing stores as locations to film her new reality television show on TLC, but the channel said the show never existed. One couple, Loretta and Kenneth Cuadra had done business with Mejia before, and believed her story because she’d gone viral for making over $700,000 after one year of resale. “We thought it was a great business opportunity, great advertisement, so we offered her to shop with us, we would give her store credit, and we even offered her a cash incentive,” Loretta said. Mejia was charged with stealing between $30,000 and $150,000 from her victims according to court documents filed in Harris County court last week.