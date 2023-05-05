CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Disgraced Fashion Tycoon Ordered to Pay $203M for Defaming Billionaire Neighbor
NEW RECORD
Read it at Financial Times
Things are somehow getting worse for the disgraced fashion tycoon Peter Nygard, even as he sits in a Canadian jail awaiting trial over alleged sex crimes. A judge in New York found that he must pay more than $203 million to his former neighbor in the Bahamas, hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon, for defamation. Nygard spread nasty rumors about Bacon, the judge found, including that he was a member of the KKK. According to The Financial Times, the judgment is the largest in the history of New York in a defamation case, though it’s questionable whether Nygard has nearly enough money to cover the damages. The decision can also be appealed.