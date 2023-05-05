CHEAT SHEET
    Disgraced Fashion Tycoon Ordered to Pay $203M for Defaming Billionaire Neighbor

    NEW RECORD

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Wikimedia Commons

    Things are somehow getting worse for the disgraced fashion tycoon Peter Nygard, even as he sits in a Canadian jail awaiting trial over alleged sex crimes. A judge in New York found that he must pay more than $203 million to his former neighbor in the Bahamas, hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon, for defamation. Nygard spread nasty rumors about Bacon, the judge found, including that he was a member of the KKK. According to The Financial Times, the judgment is the largest in the history of New York in a defamation case, though it’s questionable whether Nygard has nearly enough money to cover the damages. The decision can also be appealed.

