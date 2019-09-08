CHEAT SHEET
Fashionistas Pass on Joss Sackler NYFW Debut Over Opioid Crisis
A number of high profile invitees to the Joss Sackler’s debut at New York Fashion Week have decided to skip the event over the family’s name association with the opioid epidemic. Page Six spoke to a number of those planning not to attend her showing, including an editor of a top fashion magazine. “I thought long and hard about [it], because a terrible last name alone does not preclude you from getting respect and success,” the unnamed editor told Page Six, deciding that the problem with the Sackler name’s notoriety was too much to overcome. Another unnamed invitee wondered why Sackler was even showing up at all to present her LBV Care of Joss Sackler line. “With all this going on with her family, couldn’t she wait another season?” the stylist said. Joss Sackler’s husband David is part of the Sackler lineage of pharmaceutical makers who have profited from addictive drugs including OxyContin and who have lately been shunned for their association with the deadly epidemic.