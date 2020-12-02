The Rock and Tyrese Gibson Have Officially Squashed Their ‘Fast’ Feud

It’s been a harrowing couple of years in the Fast Family. First came the Great “Candy Ass” Saga of 2016—a matter feuding beefcakes Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson managed to settle years later. But that controversy basically bled into a new bout of bad blood between Johnson and Tyrese Gibson, who called The Rock “selfish” in 2017, as Fast 9 faced delays to facilitate the Johnson- and Jason Statham-starring spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

But today is a new day, and evidently all is well in the Toretto dominion. On Tuesday, Gibson shared on Comedy Central’s Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz that he and Johnson have buried the hatchet.

“Me and the Rock peaced up,” Gibson told Horowitz during the show. “We talked for four hours about three weeks ago.”

“What’s interesting about the Fast & Furious is it’s not about any of us individually,” Gibson added. “We’re like the U.N. at this point.”

Back in 2017, Gibson said in an Instagram statement that he and Johnson had made amends. He also referenced his custody battle for his daughter Shayla, to which Gibson attributed his erratic social media behavior.

But the wording of the post—in which Gibson said he had a “real Heart to Heart with one of Dewayne’s associates” who’d called him—was not exactly warm. Certainly not “chit-chat for four hours” warm. Now, years later, it appears these two have made real progress. (Or at least agreed not to publicly bash each other.) Either way, this is excellent news for Fast fans as we prepare for our harrowing and exciting journey to space.

And for those interested, Gibson also offered a detail about his friendship with his co-star and newly minted recording artist Vin Diesel—who apparently got the rest of the cast to call Gibson “Ty Boogie.”

“We’re each other’s support system,” Gibson said—adding that while he’d given Diesel a “hall pass” for the nickname, “It was another thing [when] everybody in the cast started calling me that, and I was like, ‘OK now, this ain’t cool no more.”