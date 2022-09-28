Fast Company Shuts Down Feed After Horror Apple News Hack
‘OBSCENE’
Fast Company has confirmed its Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening after two “obscene and racist push notifications” were sent about a minute apart. “The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company,” it tweeted shortly afterward, adding that an investigation is underway and that it has suspended its feed and shut down its website, FastCompany.com—which was also affected—“until we are certain the situation has been resolved.” It’s unclear how many people received the racist, explicit notifications. According to The Verge, before the Fast Company website was shut down, the hacker posted a lengthy statement, “describing at length how they were able to execute the attack and deriding attempts to secure the outlet’s publishing tools.” The hacker said they would release thousands of employee records but did not have access to customer information. In a tweet, Apple News confirmed the incident, writing: “An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel.”