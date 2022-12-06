CHEAT SHEET
Fast Food Worker Sucker-Punched for Defending Disabled Customer
Police have arrested a California man who allegedly punched a teenage fast food worker in the face so many times she lost an eye. Isaac White Carter was arrested weeks after allegedly punching The Habit Burger Grill employee Bianca Palomera because she stepped in as he was bullying a customer “with an intellectual disability,” police said. Palomera told NBC Bay Area that he had used slurs against the employee and threatened to beat him up. She was punched multiple times in the Nov. 12 attack, surveillance footage shows, leading her to need surgery on her eye, which doctors had to remove about a month later. White-Carter has been charged with felony counts of mayhem and aggravated assault causing great bodily injury.