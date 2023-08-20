CHEAT SHEET
Fast-Moving Hilary Becomes Tropical Storm as FEMA Urges Caution
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urged California residents to listen to their local officials as Tropical Storm Hilary barreled toward the state’s southern coast on Sunday, warning them of the storm’s unprecedented risks. “People need to take the storm serious,” she told CNN on Sunday. “They need to listen to their local officials and they need to make sure that they’re not putting themselves in harm’s way as the storm passes through.” Hilary, which was downgraded to a tropical storm late Sunday morning, made its way along Mexico’s Baja California coast on Sunday before its projected landfill in California later in the day.