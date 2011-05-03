Fatah Military Rips bin Laden Kill

Here’s one party that’s not rejoicing: The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of Fatah, published a reaction to the killing of Osama bin Laden on Tuesday. They called the death a “catastrophe” and said it had been carried out by a “gang of heretics.” Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is the chairman of the Fatah movement. The statement said that the death will leave “behind an entire generation that follows the path of Sheikh Osama,” and that “this has only strengthened their determination.” In an odd twist, though, an English translation of Fatah’s statement from a Palestinian news agency turned out to be misleading: A message promising “an abundance of new blood…restoring the glory of Islam,” for example, is rendered into the more gentle “We are ready to sacrifice our lives to bring back peace.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10