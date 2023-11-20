Fatal Mugging Victim’s Family Asks for Mercy for Killer

CHEAT SHEET
The family of an elderly California man killed during a mugging in 2021 pleaded for leniency for the convicted murderer. “Today, I extend my forgiveness to Mr. Bailey not because his actions can ever be justified or forgotten, but in the hope that he will embark on a journey of self-improvement and positive change,” Connie Vong, the daughter of 75-year-old Pak Ho, told the court, according to The Mercury News. “Our pain does not need to create more hurt and pain in this word,” his other daughter, Amy, said. The judge shaved four years off the sentence for Teaunte Bailey, 28, giving him 25 years to life.