Fatal Mushroom Meal Was Mom’s FOURTH Attempt to Kill Ex: Prosecutors
POISONOUS
The mom in Australia accused of murdering three people with a beef Wellington made using poisonous mushrooms had previously tried to kill her ex-husband on three occasions, according to court documents. Erin Patterson, 49 was charged with three counts of murder this week over the July 29 lunch that killed the parents and aunt of her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, who was also supposed to be at the lunch but pulled out at the last minute. Now court documents show that prosecutors believe Erin had tried to murder Simon on three occasions dating back to 2021, and the July lunch was her fourth attempt on his life. As well as the three murder charges, Erin faces five counts of attempted murder—four against her ex and one against Ian Wilkinson—the husband of Simon’s aunt—who became critically ill after eating the Wellington but survived.