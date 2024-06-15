Fate of Marilyn Monroe's Final Home Put on Hold

The fate of Marilyn Monroe’s final home will have to wait at least another few weeks.

The Los Angeles City Council delayed a vote this week on whether the owners of the adjoining property could demolish the $8.3 million Brentwood home to expand their own.

In the face of international outcry, Councilwoman Traci Park introduced a motion last September to designate Monroe’s home a historical monument. It has since received approval from the Cultural Heritage Commission and the city council’s Planning and Land Use Committee.

But Park on Wednesday requested the vote be postponed due to ongoing court challenges from the adjoining property owners.

“Following the recent court decision and pending litigation, as well as ongoing discussions between the City Attorney’s Office and the property owners, I would like to continue the item… for good cause,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The neighbors, real estate heiress Brinah Milstein Bank and reality TV producer Roy Bank, sued the city last month to block the monument designation, claiming the city engaged in a “quasi-judicial process required for evaluation of alleged historic cultural monuments,” according to The Real Deal.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant issued a tentative ruling in favor of the city earlier this month.

The 2,900-square-foot home at 12305 5th Helena Drive was the last place Monroe lived before she died of a drug overdose in 1962. It is a four-bedroom, three-bath home in Spanish Colonial hacienda style, and was previously described by neighbor and move producer Rodney Liber as “one of the most famous houses in the world.”