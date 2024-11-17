Scouted

Upgrade Your Room With These High-Quality Reusable Wall Decals

Transform your wall with Fathead decals featuring top athletes and iconic pop culture characters.

Wall decal of Spider-Man mid-swing, sticking to a bedroom wall above a headboard.
Posters are a great way to celebrate your favorite fandom. But if you’re looking for that real “WOW!” factor, nothing beats Fathead. For 17 years, Fathead has been an industry leader in officially licensed graphic wall art across sports and entertainment. You can even create personalized products, making big-head cutouts and life-size wall decals from your own photos.

Installing the decals is a breeze. Unroll the decal and lie it flat. Wipe down your wall with a damp cloth. After the wall is dry, peel off the decal backing and apply it slowly, smoothing out any bubbles as you go. Need to adjust? No problem—Fathead decals can be peeled off and reapplied easily.

No matter your favorite football team, Fathead has a wall decal for them.

Detroit Lions Logo (Small 16x12)
Buy At Fathead$70

Free Shipping

The basketball season has just tipped off. Celebrate your favorite player with a life-size wall decal.

Jayson Tatum Wall Decal
Buy At Fathead$119

Free Shipping


From everyone’s favorite web-slinging New Yorker to the fourth-wall breaking merc with a mouth, Fathead’s superhero decals burst with vibrant colors. You’ll marvel at how they bring your walls to life.

Spider-Man: Webslinger Wall Decal
Buy At Fathead$80

Free Shipping

