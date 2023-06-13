Father, 3 Kids Dead After Car Plunges Into Idaho River

Read it at The Spokesman-Review
A fisherman angling on the Salmon River in Idaho discovered a grim tragedy—a father and three children who were killed when their car plunged into the water. According to The Spokesman-Review, the victims were dog groomer Calvin “CJ” Miller and his kids Dakota, 17, Jack, 10 and Delilah, 8. It appears the crash happened Friday night, but no details about the cause have been released. A GoFundMe on behalf of the mother of the two younger children said she “is experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare.”