Father-and-Son Ministers Arrested for Storming the Capitol
HOW DARE YE
Pastors, congregations, confessions—all elements of religion today. And a new Justice Department court filing. The DOJ announced Thursday it has charged a Florida pastor and his minister son in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to the criminal complaint, James Cusick, the father, and Casey Cusick, the son, were each charged with illegal entry in a federal building, disorderly conduct, and violent behavior at the Capitol. The pair’s involvement was disclosed to the FBI by David Lesperance, a congregant of their church who was also at the Capitol and later interviewed by the feds. Authorities also found body-cam and CCTV footage depicting the Cusicks inside the Capitol at the time of the riot.
The father and son are the pastor and vice president, respectively, of Global Outreach Church in Melbourne, Florida. There is no word on whether divine intervention prompted the two to storm the Capitol.