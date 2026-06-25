Father Dies Days After Passengers Restrained Him on Flight

A father in his 30s has died days after he had to be restrained during a midair clash with his girlfriend and fellow passengers, according to People. The British man, Callum Kerr, was in critical condition when his Jet2 flight landed at England’s Manchester Airport on Monday and was rushed to a hospital. Kerr, a boxer, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend on a flight from Cyprus, prompting staff and passengers to intervene to separate them. The situation escalated when Kerr headbutted a passenger and threatened others around him. The plane landed around 2 a.m., and authorities boarded the flight to discover that Kerr was no longer breathing, so he was rushed to a hospital. Police tell the Manchester Evening News that an “investigation is underway after a man became critically ill following reports that the same individual had been aggressive and disruptive towards a passenger and crew members.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Jet2 and Manchester Police for further details.