Father Charged With Murder of 11-Year-Old Daughter in Car Wreck

A Texas man has been charged with felony murder after he allegedly got behind the wheel while under the influence and got into a horrific wreck—that left his own 11-year-old daughter dead. Authorities said that Jorge Ledezma Echavarria, 33, appeared to be impaired at the hospital following the New Year’s Eve crash that killed his daughter, Vanessa Ledezma. According to authorities, he blew through a red light and slammed his Chevy Tahoe into Ford Expedition in Harris County on Monday night. The girl was flown to a hospital but her life could not be saved.