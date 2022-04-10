Father Charged With Murder After 8-Year-Old Son Accidentally Shoots Little Brother
TRAGIC
A 6-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 8-year-old brother at their Georgia home on Friday afternoon, police said. A spokesperson for the DeKalb County police said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the boys’ father is being held responsible. D’Onte Patterson, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children for the tragic death. “Just the other day they were in my backyard, all the little kids playing on the trampoline,” a neighbor told local reporters, adding that a number of children live at the home. “And this just really frightens me and makes me nervous because I’m trying to imagine which one of the kids is it.” According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the boy is the third child to die in Dekalb County this year from a shooting.