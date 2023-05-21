Father Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross Road
HEARTBREAKING
A California man was killed this week when he was mowed down while helping a family of ducks cross the road. “He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice,” a 12-year-old witness named William told local outlet KCRA 3. Several drivers had reportedly stopped their vehicles while the heartwarming scene played out Thursday, ignoring the green light so that the man could usher the ducklings away from traffic. But just as the man finished, with other drivers praising him for the kind gesture, witnesses said a vehicle drove through and struck him. “All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection,” William was quoted saying. Police say the 17-year-old driver who hit him stayed at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation. The man’s own children were waiting for him in his vehicle when he was hit. Other children also reportedly witnessed the tragedy, one of whom later brought flowers and rubber ducks to the intersection where the man was killed. “He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It’s not fair,” William said.