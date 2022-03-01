Father Kills 3 Kids and Himself at Sacramento Church

A father shot dead three of his children and a fourth person before turning the gun on himself inside a California church on Monday night. The gunfire erupted in The Church in Sacramento just after 5 p.m., authorities said.

Sacramento sheriff Scott Jones confirmed that the father had been meeting with his children, all under the age of 15, for a supervised visit.

A church worker on the roof heard the shots and summoned police, authorities told local reporters. All five victims were confirmed dead on the scene, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The shooter has not yet been named by the authorities, and the relationship of the other victim to the family was not immediately clear, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassman.

The mother of the three children was “out of town” at the time of the shooting, according to Jones. The sheriff said that the mother had taken out a restraining order against the suspect, though he could offer few other details at the scene.

“It’s very upsetting. There are a lot of ways this could have unfolded. And obviously it’s a tragedy, no matter how it unfolds,” Jones told reporters. “There is just no explanation of how these violent domestic relationships go bad, especially when the victim appears to do everything right and reach out for help.”