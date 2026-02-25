‘Father Knows Best’ Star Dead at 80

Vladimir Putin’s “goddaughter” is publicly calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak, 44, took to social media to mark the fourth anniversary of the conflict with a rebuke of the Kremlin’s war effort, declaring that the violence “must end,” according to Metro. Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak—Putin’s longtime mentor—was baptized with Putin in attendance. While she is commonly referred to as his goddaughter, she has disputed that claim. In her post, Sobchak described the war’s devastating human toll, warning that its impact stretches far beyond what is visible in major cities, writing that the violence has already taken “thousands of human destinies.” She emphasized that both Ukrainians and Russians are suffering immense losses, with lives cut short “sometimes quickly, sometimes in pain and agonizingly slowly,” adding that “both countries will be dealing with the consequences for a very long time.” Sobchak concluded with a plea for peace, expressing hope that the war’s end will come soon. Her comments come as independent Russian media outlets have identified more than 200,000 confirmed Russian deaths in the conflict.
Lauren Chapin, best known for her role as the young Kathy Anderson on the American sitcom Father Knows Best, has died at the age of 80. “After a long hard fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come,” Chapin’s son, Matthew Chapin, posted on Facebook, revealing that his mother died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. “Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time,” he added. Chapin, who appeared on Father Knows Best between 1954 and 1960 and also starred as a child in the 1954 version of the American musical film A Star Is Born, was outspoken about her struggles following childhood fame. In an autobiography released in 1989, the actress recounted her life story, including childhood trauma, her struggles with bipolar disorder, miscarriages, and heroin addiction—which she battled until finding sobriety in the 1970s. Chapin went on to a life of ministry while also working as a talent manager. “It was very difficult to understand how Kathy Anderson could be loved and protected, and Lauren Chapin lived a whole different kind of life,” she said during a television appearance in 1989.
The driver who killed Laura Lynch, 65, one of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to driving recklessly and causing the crash. According to KFOX14, Domenick Chavez, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Investigators say he was driving between 106 and 114 mph when he crashed head-on into Lynch’s car in December 2023. The crash occurred outside El Paso, Texas, and Lynch died at the scene, while Chavez was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the crash, Chavez was not under the influence, but he was driving with a suspended license that had been revoked after two DWI-related convictions. Lynch played upright bass and co-founded what was then called the Dixie Chicks, later The Chicks, in 1989 alongside Robin Lynn Macy on guitar and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin. She left the band in 1995. Following her death, The Chicks released a statement paying tribute to their founding member, saying the band holds a “special place” in their hearts “for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.”
A mother of three who disappeared 24 years ago has finally revealed why she left without a trace. “She said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told People. Michele Hundley Smith, then 38, disappeared from Eden, North Carolina, in December 2001 while she was out Christmas shopping. She was found alive by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. According to her daughter, Amanda Hundley, 38, who spoke on The Vanished Podcast, her mother had serious drinking problems. A month prior to the disappearance, Smith was arrested for drinking and driving and had also been fired from a veterinary practice for drinking. The drinking also caused domestic disturbances between Smith and her husband, Randy, and their fights got physical at times, according to Hundley, who said, “My dad didn’t like the fact that my mom hid her drinking.” Her family waited three weeks to report her disappearance due to her tendency to occasionally bolt. According to police, Smith still asks that her location not be shared. “As far as my opinions and feelings on my mom… I am ecstatic, I am pissed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map!” Hundley posted on Facebook.
Passengers on a Batik Air Boeing 737 were jolted moments after takeoff from Palembang to Jakarta when an entire row of seats suddenly tore free from the cabin floor during the aircraft’s initial climb. The detached seats tipped backward according to View From the Wing. The incident happened shortly after takeoff, as the plane sped down the runway and began climbing. Early reports indicate the problem was likely caused by an installation defect—such as missing or improperly secured rivets or locking pins—rather than a malfunction of the seat recline system. Airplane seats are locked into floor tracks built to withstand strong forces during takeoff and landing. Such failures are rare because these tracks are part of the aircraft’s certified safety structure and must meet strict standards to protect passengers. The airline has launched an investigation into the technical cause of the issue. Flight attendants promptly checked on the impacted passengers and moved them to different seats, since there were empty seats available on board. The flight continued to Jakarta and landed safely, with no injuries reported.
California’s wine country is losing producers at an alarming rate. Another major producer has shut down operations and cut staff, marking the fourth winemaker to scale back or close entirely since the start of 2026. Jackson Family Wines has stopped production at its Carneros Hill facility in Sonoma’s Carneros region, laying off more than a dozen employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed with California authorities on Feb. 12. Communications director Sean Carrol told the San Francisco Chronicle that Carneros Hill “served as overflow production capacity and was not tied to any specific brand.” He added the site had “become underutilized,” allowing the company to consolidate. Jackson Family Wines is the sixth-largest wine company in the U.S., producing around 6 million cases a year and owning the Kendall-Jackson label and about 40 other brands. The pullback follows other high-profile cuts. Gallo confirmed it will permanently close the Ranch Winery in St. Helena and reduce staff elsewhere. Earlier closures include Foley Family Wines & Spirits’ Chalone facility, Constellation Brands’ Mission Bell Winery in Madera, and two Jean-Charles Boisset Collection tasting rooms. California had 4,727 wineries in 2025. As of February 2026, there are 4,646.
Martin Short’s comedy show with Steve Martin has been postponed after his daughter’s death. The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short was originally scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee but has been postponed to a later date “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an announcement from The Pabst Theater Group. The postponement came after Katherine Short, 42, was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative said in a statement to TMZ. “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.” Katherine was the daughter of Short and Nancy Dolman, his wife of three decades, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.
The teenage stepbrother of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in her cabin on a cruise ship in November, has been charged with homicide, according to family court documents from a separate case. On Friday, Thomas Hudson filed an emergency divorce court petition in Brevard County, Florida, seeking full custody of his nine-year-old daughter from his ex-wife, Shauntel Hudson. Shauntel currently shares primary custody of the child with Chris Kepner, Anna’s father. The petition says that Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Hudson’s son, was “charged with homicide by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner,” citing “social media from the Kepner family.” The petition does not name the stepbrother, who has not been charged as an adult. Kepner’s stepbrother was spotted heading into a Miami federal court on February 6 as he appeared before a federal magistrate judge. Kepner, from Titusville, Florida, was found asphyxiated underneath a bed in her cabin on the Carnival Horizon cruise on November 7.
Rep. Mike Johnson is set to become the first House Speaker in history to display George Washington’s gavel during the State of the Union Address, the U.S. Capitol Historical Society announced Tuesday. “The historic Gavel was first used in 1793 to lay the cornerstone of the United States Capitol building: ‘The People’s House’ and the physical manifestation of our democracy,” the group said in a news release. Since then, the gavel has been under the care of Potomac Lodge No. 5, the oldest masonic lodge in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Capitol Historical Society said it worked with the lodge and Johnson’s office to get the gavel to the rostrum for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address of his second term, which marks the 250th anniversary of America’s founding. Johnson touted the Trump administration’s policies in an X post ahead of the address. “No matter how many awkward, pointless protests Democrats try to force, the American people will see all of the incredible successes reflected this evening—and feel them in the months to come,” he said.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he’s “eager” to carry out President Donald Trump’s order to identify and release classified government files on extraterrestrial life. “We’ve got our people working on it right now,” he told reporters Monday. “I don’t wanna oversell how much time it will take. We’re digging in, we’re gonna be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. So there’ll be more coming on that, as far as the process of what we’ll do.” The former Fox News host was also clear he hadn’t anticipated the release being part of his portfolio when taking on his job within the second MAGA administration. “I did not have that on my bingo card, at all,” he said. Trump ordered the release of new findings on alien encounters after his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, sparked frenzied speculation with comments during a podcast about the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe. “They exist,” Obama said. “I just haven’t seen them.”