This Priest’s Lying Lips Are Putting His Flock in Danger

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Father Michael Panicali stepped up to a white marble pulpit and delivered a demented anti-vax homily in a Brooklyn community that was reporting the high COVID transmission rate of 161 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.

According to the official statistics for that zip code—which covers the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach, and Brighton Beach—one in every five people have contracted COVID and one in 125 have died from it. Only 56 percent have had at least one shot of the vaccine, significantly lower than the city’s overall rate of 64 percent.

But here was Panicali using the morning Mass at St. Mark-St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church as an occasion to urge his parishioners to shun the shot.