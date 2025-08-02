Dad of 12 Nick Cannon’s One Wish for His Daughters
SAGE WISDOM
Nick Cannon has opened up about his one wish for his five daughters: that they avoid dating men like him. He shared this tidbit while talking with Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi about how being a “girl dad” has changed him, telling the host, “When you have five daughters and you’re like, ‘All right, I at least want to be able to be true and honest,’ but like I can’t live the same life that I’ve always been living and attempt to right my wrongs in that sense of where like hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad.” Cannon has five daughters and seven sons with six women, including twins Moroccan and Monroe, 14, with Mariah Carey, to whom he was married for six years. In March, Cannon told People that he was “pressing hold” on having any more children for the time being, though he wasn’t against the possibility of more in the future. Moroccan and Monroe are Cannon’s oldest children, while his youngest, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, was born in December 2022.