Father of 2 Dies After Medical Emergency During 10k Race

A father of two has died after going into cardiac arrest during a 10K race in New Orleans on Easter weekend. Organizers of the Crescent City Classic confirmed Friday that one of its competitors, Chase Morgan, was rushed to a local hospital on April 4 but did not survive. A fundraiser for the family said Morgan “suffered irreparable brain damage from lack of oxygen” after collapsing on the race route, which spans much of New Orleans and draws as many as 20,000 runners each year. Bystanders and medical personnel rushed to perform life-saving measures at the scene, loved ones say, but he could not overcome his injuries. Morgan’s age was not specified, but photos show him as having two young children, whom the fundraiser identified as Parker and Eloise, and a wife, Courtney.