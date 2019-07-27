CHEAT SHEET
Bronx Father Charged After Leaving Twin Babies in Hot Car
The father of 1-year-old twins who died Friday after he left them in a hot car in the Bronx has been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, police said. Juan Rodriguez, 39, was arrested late Friday night. Police say he left the twins inside his car before reporting to an eight-hour shift at the James J. Peters V.A. Medical Center. He was reportedly seen jumping out of the car and screaming after realizing they were still in the vehicle following his work shift. A witness called the police but when officers arrived, they discovered that the twins were both dead. According to kidsandcars.org, 38 children die each year on average from being left in hot cars. As of July 16, the organization reported 21 deaths in 2019.